BET Drops Their First Look Trailer For Lena Waithe’s Latest Scripted Series “TWENTIES” [VIDEO]

BET Reveals First Look For New Lena Waithe show “TWENTIES”

On the heels of the huge opening weekend for Lena Waithe’s first feature film “Queen & Slim,” BET Networks shares the first look at the Emmy award-winning writer’s newest series for the network. BET recently announced their continued partnership with Lena Waithe for the single-camera comedy series, “Twenties” which is set to premiere in early 2020.

Check it out below:

What did you think? This is pretty groundbreaking for BET. For the first time the network is airing a show with a lesbian main character. The eight-episode series follows the adventures of a queer black girl named Hattie, played by newcomer Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs (Good Trouble, The Neighborhood), in her first role as a lead; and her two best friends, Marie, played by Christina Elmore (The Last Ship, Insecure, Fruitvale Station), and Nia, played by Gabrielle Graham (On The Basis of Sex, 21 Thunder); as they chase their dreams and live life in their twenties. Not gonna hold y’all, but this sounds a WHOLE LOT like that “Boomerang” spinoff show. Do you agree?

The good news is plenty of actors of color will be getting work on this project. Guest stars for the series will include Jenifer Lewis(Black-ish), Sean “Big Sean” Anderson(debut role), Rick Fox, Vanessa Williams, Seth Green, Iman Shumpert, Kym Whitley, Chuey Martinez, Marsha Thomason, and Nazanin Mandi.

The “Twenties” series is executive produced by Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill who will also serve as co-showrunner, Rishi Rajani and Andrew Coles.

Here’s the character break down:

Comedian and actress Jonica “JoJo” T. Gibbs will play “ Hattie,” who is an aspiring television writer who dreams of glory, but seems incapable of holding down a regular job. Not one to sweat the small stuff — like being evicted — Hattie doesn’t let much faze her, and when in doubt or trouble, she turns to her best friends, Nia and Marie for help. She’s a lesbian who always falls for straight women. Out of cash and desperate for a break, Hattie interviews with Ida B., a successful Black television writer/producer who calls her out on some shady tweets Hattie made some years prior. But when Ida B. offers Hattie a job as a writer’s PA, Hattie may finally have her foot planted firmly on the ladder of Hollywood success.

Actress Christina Elmore will play “Marie,” a young feature film executive at Monument Pictures with a seemingly perfect life with her seemingly perfect boyfriend, Chuck. One of Hattie’s best friends, Marie does everything by the book, and although she loves Hattie, she is always lecturing Hattie about her carefree lifestyle. She and Chuck reluctantly take in Hattie while she gets on her feet.

Actress Gabrielle Graham will play “Nia,” a “Trinidadian goddess” and “a lady in every sense of the word” who has been taught by her female relatives in the islands to hold herself in high esteem, especially in her dealings with men. Best friends with Marie and Hattie, Nia is an evolved, serene yet delightfully offbeat yoga instructor who longs to meet her ideal mate and get back to her true passion, acting.

Actress Sophina Brown will play “Ida B.,” An Intelligent and sophisticated the successful writer and producer, who has made her mark in Hollywood. While a tough lover, she finds a soft spot for Hattie and gives her the opportunity to work on her current show “Cocoa’s Butter.”

Grammy® nominated superstar Sean Michael “Big Sean” Leonard Anderson will play “Tristan,” a student in Nia’s yoga class. Tristan is a bit of a Luddite; he doesn’t have a cellphone, rejects a lot of modern technology’s triumphs, and may be more of a nut than Nia can handle. In fact, Tristan is not a serial killer who flies under the radar to evade the law, he just believes in leading a natural life without the false dopamine hits that come from selfies and text messages and social media.