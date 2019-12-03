Southern Slang: Killer Mike Breaks Down Atlanta’s Treasured Terminology In Butter’s “Atlannapedia” Letter K [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
REVOLT And AT&T Summit

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Killer Mike Explains ATL Slang On “Atlannapedia”

Atlanta is more than just the place where the players play. It is the epicenter of Black culture that produces the creativity that gives current generation of pop culture it’s worldwide appeal.

The folks at ButterATL recently sat down with Adamsville’s own Killer Mike to talk about some of the words and phrases that make Atlanta unique.

Check it out below.

The more you know!

Categories: For Your Information, News, Viral Video

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.