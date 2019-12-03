Aight, I’ma Head Out: Kamala Harris Is Officially Ending Her Presidential Campaign After Poor Poll Performance
Kamala Harris Ends Presidential Campaign
It’s been real, but Kamala Harris has had enough.
Today, the Senator has announced that she is bowing out gracefully from the clusterf**k field of Democratic candidates who want to unseat Donald Trump as the next President of the United States.
Although Senator Harris hasn’t gained much momentum since she took a pound of flesh out of Joe Biden during an early Democratic debate, we certainly didn’t expect to see her drop out of the race so soon. But as they say, money talks and bulls#!t runs a marathon.
According to NYTimes:
Ms. Harris had struggled financially in recent months as her online fund-raising slowed and her large donors increasingly turned away from her campaign. In the third quarter of the year, she spent more than $1.41 for every dollar she raised, burning through millions of her treasury.
Kamala needed y’all to part with some coins. What happened??
