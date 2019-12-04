“Truth Be Told” Exclusive: Apple TV + Serves Up A Side Of Sleuthing And Suspense With Octavia Spencer Series [VIDEOS]

“Truth Be Told” Stars Octavia Spencer And Aaron Paul Talk Murder, Manipulation And What They Love About The True Crime Genre



Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney + have all been making waves with their streaming content and Apple TV+ is the next platform up to bat with multiple offerings, including “Truth Be Told” Octavia Spencer’s new dramatic series which goes live this Friday, December 6. BOSSIP caught the first four episodes of the new suspense show and are already hooked. Check out our interview with the show’s stars Octavia Spencer and Aaron Paul below:

Here’s the full show synopsis:

When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face-to-face with the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, “Truth Be Told” provides a unique glimpse into America’s obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.

We really enjoyed this show for its ensemble cast, which also includes Lizzy Caplan, Ron Cephas Jones, Michael Beach, Tami Roman, Mekhi Phifer and Tracie Thoms. The show is set in the Bay Area so Oakland influences are played up heavily and we liked that too. Octavia Spencer really gets under everyone’s skin in this and Lizzy Caplan does amazing doing double duty as the twin daughters of a man murdered over a decade ago.

Will you be watching?

Stay tuned for more interviews with the cast.