Press Play: Take In The Sultry Sounds Of Iconic Caucasian Crooner Jon B On His New Single “Priceless” [Video]

Jon B New Single And Music Video For “Priceless”

Jon B has always had the keys to our hearts and in this era of reckless white folks getting themselves in trouble with their Black constituents, we have never once had to change the locks on him.

The singer is still sharing his gift with us and he sounds as good as he ever has on his new single “Priceless”.

This ain’t the brooding 90s era Jon B, this is pocket-full-of-money, beach house, steal-your-girl, playboy Jon B.

Get into it by pressing play down below.

F**k it. Jon B can bring the potato salad. Stream “Priceless” HERE.