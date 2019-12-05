It’s Time: Nancy Pelosi Formally Announces That Articles Of Impeachment Will Be Drawn Against Donald Trump [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
US-politics-impeachment

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Nancy Pelosi Announces House Will Draw Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Nancy Pelosi is walkin’ it like she talks it and is done playing games with the Cheeto-in-Chief Donald Trump.

Just moments ago, Speaker Pelosi formally announced that the House should move forward to draw up articles of impeachment against 53% of white women’s POTUS.

Watch her comments below.

S#!ts about to get real.

