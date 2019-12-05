It’s Time: Nancy Pelosi Formally Announces That Articles Of Impeachment Will Be Drawn Against Donald Trump [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Nancy Pelosi Announces House Will Draw Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump
Nancy Pelosi is walkin’ it like she talks it and is done playing games with the Cheeto-in-Chief Donald Trump.
Just moments ago, Speaker Pelosi formally announced that the House should move forward to draw up articles of impeachment against 53% of white women’s POTUS.
Watch her comments below.
S#!ts about to get real.
