#PelosiOwnsTrump: Nancy Pelosi Is Etched In History With Second Iconic Photo Standing Up To Donald Trump

- By Bossip Staff

Nancy Pelosi, House Democrats Hold Press Conference On Lower Drug Costs Now Act

Source: Zach Gibson / Getty

Donald Trump Meltdown In Meeting With Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer

Nancy Pelosi has a firm grip of Donald Trump‘s bigoted ball sack and it doesn’t appear that she is going to let go anytime soon.

Yesterday, during a meeting of the minds, Trump is said to have had a complete meltdown where berated Speaker Pelosi according to a Newsweek report that quoted Senator Chuck Schumer:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer revealed that Trump called Pelosi a “third-rate politician” during the meeting. “He was insulting, particularly to the Speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” he told reporters. “This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.” Pelosi later clarified that Trump had actually called her a “third-grade politician.”

Trump, as he usually does, tried to flip the script and make Nancy out to be the looney-toon in the room.

Others have a slightly different perspective than 53% of white women’s president…

To this day (s/o Deontay Wilder) we’re shocked and appalled that people actually voted for this jackass to run the country.

America is f***ed.

