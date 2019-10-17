PelosiOwnsTrump: Nancy Pelosi Is Etched In History With Second Iconic Photo Standing Up To Donald Trump

Donald Trump Meltdown In Meeting With Nancy Pelosi And Chuck Schumer

Nancy Pelosi has a firm grip of Donald Trump‘s bigoted ball sack and it doesn’t appear that she is going to let go anytime soon.

Yesterday, during a meeting of the minds, Trump is said to have had a complete meltdown where berated Speaker Pelosi according to a Newsweek report that quoted Senator Chuck Schumer:

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer revealed that Trump called Pelosi a “third-rate politician” during the meeting. “He was insulting, particularly to the Speaker. She kept her cool completely, but he called her a third-rate politician,” he told reporters. “This was not a dialogue, it was sort of a diatribe. A nasty diatribe, not focused on the facts.” Pelosi later clarified that Trump had actually called her a “third-grade politician.”

Trump, as he usually does, tried to flip the script and make Nancy out to be the looney-toon in the room.

Nancy Pelosi needs help fast! There is either something wrong with her “upstairs,” or she just plain doesn’t like our great Country. She had a total meltdown in the White House today. It was very sad to watch. Pray for her, she is a very sick person! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

The Do Nothing Democrats, Pelosi and Schumer stormed out of the Cabinet Room! pic.twitter.com/hmP4FNhemv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2019

Others have a slightly different perspective than 53% of white women’s president…

(HISTORIC PHOTOGRAPH) I agree with those saying this photograph will go down in history. Nancy Pelosi was reportedly chastising @realDonaldTrump, in the moment captured below, by saying the following to him: "All roads with you lead to Putin." pic.twitter.com/6DCxYmnZS2 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 17, 2019

To this day (s/o Deontay Wilder) we’re shocked and appalled that people actually voted for this jackass to run the country.

America is f***ed.