IRS Hits Lil Kim With $60K Tax Lien Just Months After Bankruptcy (Exclusive)

Queen Bee Facing Fresh Round Of Financial Troubles

Lil Kim has had a successful year settling her finances.

A judge recently approved her plan to get out of bankruptcy after she admitted she owed millions to various creditors. And the deal helped her save her $3 million mansion from foreclosure and a Sheriff’s auction.

However the “All About The Benjamins” rapper – who is now in the midst of a career upswing – isn’t out of the woods yet, at least as far as the IRS is concerned.

That’s because the federal tax entity has just hit the Queen Bee for a tax lien for nearly $60,000, BOSSIP has learned.

The feds say Kim – who was born Kimberly Jones – owes them a total of $58,227.40 for income she made in 2005, according to the lien, which was filed last month and obtained by BOSSIP.

This latest lien is the fourth in as many years, documents show. In 2015, the IRS alleged she owed $125,805 after she failed to pay taxes from 2010 through 2013. Then in January 2018, the feds accused her of not paying $211,529 on what she made in 2016.

Then just three months later in April 2018, Uncle Sam filed another tax lien against Kim, this time for her income $188,016 for money she brought in in 2006, her liens, which were obtained by BOSSIP, state.

Lil Kim has not yet responded to the latest lien. And it was unclear Wednesday whether she’d paid any of the previous tax debts.

We’ve reached out to Lil Kim’s lawyer for comment.