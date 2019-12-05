Lil’ Yachty, Yung Miami, JT, & More Celebrate Lil’ Baby’s 25th Birthday With Hennessy Toast In Atlanta

QC Celebrates Lil’ Baby’s 25th Birthday With Hennessy Toast In Atlanta

Tuesday night, Lil Baby, surrounded by family, friends, and label mates, celebrated his 25th birthday with Hennessy V.S at American Cut Steakhouse in Atlanta. The “Woah” rapper sipped on Hennessy V.S cocktails and a three-course dinner in true birthday king style. Lil Yatchy, City Girls, and Money Bagg Yo, Pee, & more joined to celebrate the littuation! Must be nice!