Must Be Nice: Lil Baby’s GF Jayda Cheaves Surprises Him With $25,000 For His 25th Birthday

Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Celebrate His 25th Birthday

Oh, to be young, wealthy and in love!

Rapper Lil Baby turned 25 yesterday and his girlfriend gave him a band for every year he’s been on earth as a gift. The “Close Friends” rapper held a private party last night at an undisclosed bowling alley in Atlanta. There, close friends to Lil Baby gathered to surprise him, including his girlfriend and mother of his son, Jayda Cheaves.

At the center of the surprise was a cake in the form of a money counter. Jayda gathered the crowd around the cake and pulled out $25,000 in hundreds from the cake’s center and handed it over to her King. Must be nice! Check it out on video.

Here’s another angle of the surprise. You can see how happy the young rapper is with his gift.

Aren’t they cute? More of Lil Baby and Jayda on the flip!