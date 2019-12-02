Must Be Nice: Lil Baby’s GF Jayda Cheaves Surprises Him With $25,000 For His 25th Birthday
Lil Baby & Jayda Cheaves Celebrate His 25th Birthday
Oh, to be young, wealthy and in love!
Rapper Lil Baby turned 25 yesterday and his girlfriend gave him a band for every year he’s been on earth as a gift. The “Close Friends” rapper held a private party last night at an undisclosed bowling alley in Atlanta. There, close friends to Lil Baby gathered to surprise him, including his girlfriend and mother of his son, Jayda Cheaves.
At the center of the surprise was a cake in the form of a money counter. Jayda gathered the crowd around the cake and pulled out $25,000 in hundreds from the cake’s center and handed it over to her King. Must be nice! Check it out on video.
Here’s another angle of the surprise. You can see how happy the young rapper is with his gift.
Aren’t they cute? More of Lil Baby and Jayda on the flip!
𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟓𝐊 𝐈𝐧 𝐌𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐤𝐞 Thank you to @jmcallisterevents for hitting me up to make @lilbaby_1 birthday cake. I was hit up on Monday for a ATM cake due on the upcoming Sunday…then on THANKSGIVING DAY (Thursday) I got a text to change the cake to Money Counter 🍃… and guess what! WE MADE IT HAPPEN. All I could text back was “we got this, money counter cake it is” …Cake was still being worked on up to delivery. We had 5 guys carry it in the venue (for reference on how heavy it was… lawd and don’t get me started on how me + 2 ppl got it down my apartment stairs 🤦🏽♀️)… All the struggle with great reward! . . SN: last video is a repost from @Iamflyguydc featuring @Lilbaby_1 @Thejaydacheaves taking 25k CASH out the cake . . . #cake #bake #moneycounter #cakeartist #cakevideo #25k
