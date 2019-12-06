Bad Boys For Life: Will Smith And Martin Lawrence Talk Ridin’ And Dyin’ “One Last Time” On ‘Ellen’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Will Smith And Martin Lawrence On Ellen Talking ‘Bad Boys For Life’
Bad Boys For Life is set to drop January 17, 2020 and the promo tour has already begun.
Will Smith and Martin Lawrence appeared on Ellen to talk about the movie, Martin’s new standup comedy tour and the trio also dive DEEP into Will’s colonoscopy.
Check out the hilarious interview below.
January can’t come soon enough.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.