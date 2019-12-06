Ouch: NYPD Officer Cuts His Mouth On Razor Blade Hidden Inside Bodega Sandwich

NYPD Officer Cuts Mouth On Razor Blade Hidden In Sandwich

A Queens sandwich shop is under serious fire after an NYPD police officer sliced his lip on a razor blade found hidden inside his cheesesteak. According to reports, the unidentified officer bought the sandwich at Bon Appetit in Rockaway Park around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, took a bite and immediately realized he had a cut in his mouth, before noticing the blade.

New York Daily News:

Police were trying to determine if a shop employee knew the customer was a cop and planted the razor inside the sandwich or if this was a freak accident. Cops recovered DNA evidence from the razor, but have yet to gain access to the store’s surveillance system to see who prepared the food, sources said.

The officer was immediately taken to the hospital and has since been released. Police will return to the sandwich shop on Friday to continue their investigation. SHEESH!