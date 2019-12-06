For The Fans: Lil Baby Drops A Brand New Visual For His Single, “Woah” [Video]

Lil Baby Releases A Music Video For His Song “Woah”

About a month after dropping his latest single “Woah,” Lil Baby has come through with the music video for the song, produced by Quay Global.

The video is fun and laid back, just like the track itself, showing the Atlanta rapper surrounded by huge groups of both friends and dancers. Just like a lot of Lil Baby’s videos, this visual isn’t trying too hard–it’s simple and aesthetically pleasing as it focuses mostly on the rapper and all the flashy cars he’s got with him.

Check out the music video for “Woah” down below: