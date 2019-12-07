“I Don’t Care”: Ray J Said His Glasses Were Unbreakable, Got Them Broken And Caused Internet Hysteria
- By Bossip Staff
Ray J’s Crazy Interview
Ray J is a hitmaker in more ways than one. Namely, he can create a viral moment out of thin air pretty much any time he opens his mouth. Especially if he has an interview and something to promote. This time he hopped on over to Complex to talk about a bevy of topics, namely his glasses and how fly they are.
As part of the interview, he said that they were unbreakable. At that point…well…look for your self.
Ray J is an absolute genius because now he is trending and everyone is talking bout this clip and his glasses. So you know Twitter had to erupt over all of this, too.
Take a look at the memes, jokes and hilarity that came from Ray J being Ray J.
And be sure to peep the whole interview here.
