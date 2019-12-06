Very Sad: California Couple Sues School For Failing To Tell Them About Their Dead Daughter’s Suicide Plans 

California Mom Sues School For Not Alerting Her About Daughter’s Suicide Attempt

12-year old Madison Ocheltree died by suicide back in May, but it wasn’t until recently that her parents discovered that their baby girl made one last cry for help before taking her own life. On November 21, Dan and Morgan Ocheltree not only took legal action against the Yuba City Unified School District in California — counselor Todd Tyler, principal Clint Johnson and other unnamed defendants were named in the lawsuit as well.

According to the suit:

The Ocheltree’s daughter Madison died by suicide on May 24, a little more than a month after she allegedly texted a friend saying she intended to commit suicide. Upon receiving the text in early April, the friend alerted a teacher, who then showed the text to other staffers, including Johnson. Johnson then referred it to [Counselor] Tyler. Tyler “initially put her off,” but eventually conducted a single session with Madison the same day the text was reported. He allegedly had her fill out a questionnaire, then sent her back to class and did not conduct a follow-up session.

Tyler and Johnson are both being sued for not letting the Ocheltrees know about their suicide attempt, and “depriving them the chance to get Madison any sort of counseling.”

The school policy has since been updated and includes additional steps that must be taken when a suicide attempt or threat is reported. Neither Johnson nor Tyler commented on the matter, however District Superintendent Doreen Osumi told PEOPLE that the district will respond to the filing “within the process of litigation,” and would not be commenting publicly on a pending lawsuit.

Prayers up for the Ocheltree family.