So Sad: The Cleveland Browns Cut Chris Smith Shortly After He Tragically Lost His Girlfriend In A Car Accident

The Browns Cut Chris Smith Weeks After His Girlfriend Died In A Car Accident

According to CNN, the Cleveland Browns made it clear that the NFL is a business by cutting defensive end Chris Smith weeks after he lost his girlfriend in a car accident.

In September, Smith’s girlfriend Petara Cordero died in a car accident just weeks after giving birth to their daughter, Haven Harris Smith.

Smith has played six seasons in the NFL, originally signed with the Browns as an unrestricted free agent in 2018, playing in 25 games with two starts. He played in nine games for Cleveland this season.

Many of his Browns teammates rallied around Smith, after he played shortly after his girlfriend tragically passed.

“I got to play for her. She’s my why. My daughter’s my why. My other two kids are, too. But for my youngest, I’ve got to be Mom and Dad. God has stuff happen for a reason. Sometimes we don’t understand God’s plan, but she’s in a better place now. The rest of my life, I’m going to fight for her.”

It was a complete shock to most of his teammates and Browns staff when the decision was finalized to cut the veteran.

Cold world.