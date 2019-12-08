So Sad: Two NYC Women Drunkenly Fall Onto Subway Tracks, Leaving One Dead

According to police, the 30-year-old victim fell off of the platform at the Broadway Junction A/C train stop around 1:30 a.m, which is when she landed in front of an oncoming Manhattan-bound A train. The woman’s friend tried to rescue her, jumping onto the tracks along with her as the train rolled into the station.

One user on Twitter wrote about witnessing the harrowing incident, saying that the first woman looked intoxicated. He also mentioned that other citizens were banging on the train to get it to stop after running over the woman.

Just watched an intoxicated young woman stumble at the edge of the platform at Broadway Junction. Her friend tried to catch her & they both fell on the tracks. As the A train ran over them, people banged on the moving train to get it to stop. 1 dead & 1 in critical condition. — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) December 8, 2019