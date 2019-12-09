Shaun King Vowed To Find Brother Nature’s Attackers And Subjected Himself To Scam-Related Slander

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 12

Bernie Sanders Kicks-off Campaign In NYC

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Shaun King Clowned Again

When Brother Nature got his noggin rocked over the weekend, everyone was quick to come to his defense. One such person to do so was Shaun King, who vowed to find the men responsible despite the fact, the ENTIRE time this was on the internet the men responsible were tweeting out that they did, in fact, beat up Brother Nature. The men were even doing interviews and everything.

There was no hiding.

King, though, inserting himself into some stuff that didn’t involve him and acting like he’s gonna find justice has everyone clowning the hell out of him.

Sir. Have a seat. Now, enjoy this slander and go back to whatever you’re doing.

    Continue Slideshow

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    123456789101112
    Categories: Multi, News, Newsletter

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    Bossip Comment Policy
    Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.