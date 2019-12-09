Update: Juice Wrld Went Into Cardiac Arrest At Airport, Autopsy Scheduled

Juice Wrld Went Into Cardiac Arrest At Airport

More details have been released surrounding the death of a Chicago rapper. Juice Wrld passed away Sunday morning after a medical emergency at Chicago’s Midway airport. Now WGN is reporting that he went into cardiac arrest before his death.

The station reports that the rapper, 21, suffered a seizure around 2 a.m. before going into arrest. He later died at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Juice Wrld’s friends told WGN the rapper was returning to Chicago to celebrate his birthday — which was last Sunday and to attend a party in his honor. No foul play is suspected.

WGN also adds that in the wake of the rapper’s death, two of Juice Wrld’s bodyguards were charged with misdemeanors for having guns on airport property.

A 27-year-old man is facing two carry conceal firearm at airport, plus another for having high capacity magazines and metal piercing bullets. A 36-year-old man is charged with “unlawful use of a weapon.”

An autopsy will be performed on Juice Wrld Monday, which could reveal more details about what led to his death.

We’re sending condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Juice Wrld. We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.