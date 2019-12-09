The Women Of ‘Boxer Wives’ Pull No Punches In New Series Airing Exclusively On BOSSIP [Video]

Go Behind-The-Scenes With The Women Of Boxer Wives In New Series

Audiences worldwide can now catch a glimpse behind the curtain in the world of boxing and the women who make it all happen behind-the-scenes.

Boxer Wives features the wives and girlfriends of some of the sport’s most notable fighters, who will be sharing intimate details of their lives beyond what goes down in the ring. Led by the explosive relationships surrounding multiple-time former world champion Zab ‘Super’ Judah, this new series promises to entertain even the most seasoned of reality show fans.

Here’s a full list of the wives and girlfriends being featured in Season 1 of Boxer Wives:

Meda Leacock , former wife of Zab ‘Super’ Judah

, former wife of Zab ‘Super’ Judah Saskiia “Keyah” Huey, girlfriend of Zab ‘Super’ Judah

girlfriend of Zab ‘Super’ Judah Shanequa Tramaine Barrett , wife of professional heavy weight boxing champion Monte Barrett

wife of professional heavy weight boxing champion Linda Batson , girlfriend of IBA Middle Weight World Champion Curtis “Show Time” Stevens

, girlfriend of IBA Middle Weight World Champion Curtis “Show Time” Stevens Jylissa Quinones , girlfriend of retired professional boxer Joel Castillo

, girlfriend of retired professional boxer Cindy O’Pharrow , wife of Kwani B. O’Pharrow , President of Starrett City Boxing Club

Taking place in New York City, this eight-episode series goes puts a magnifying glass on the lives of these six women at the forefront of boxing. Just like their men, these women are living life to the fullest–We’re talking financial security and luxurious lifestyles filled with designer clothes and jewelry. But when things with these prizefighters are in disarray, these women not only have to fulfill their roles as spouse, but also play nurse, counselor, and mother.

The ladies of Boxer Wives love hard and fight even harder, just like their men. This brand new series captures the not-so-pretty truth that goes along with this profession, making for a life that’s just as unpredictable, emotional and passionate as the fighters they love.

