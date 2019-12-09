Baby Hair Hoopla: Lira Galore Allegedly Obsessing Over Length Of Baby’s Hair Has Folks Frying Her
- By Bossip Staff
Lira Galore Gets Backlash Over Baby Length Check Tweet
Model and entrepreneur Lira Galore faced some spicy tweet-hate yesterday after sharing steps she took to care for her baby’s hair. The mother, who sells her own line of edge control, shared with folks that she’d been experimenting with a ‘growth serum’ to speed up the production of her daughter’s follicles.
That’s when things went left….
Do YOU think Lira is doing too much, caring for her daughter’s hair length? She doesn’t care, either way, clapping back with the following tweet:
Yikes! Hit the flip to see how folks are arguing Lira down for hovering over her daughter’s scalp.
