#WOMAN: Syleena Johnson Competes In Texas National Physique Committee Cup, Takes Home Three Trophies
After dropping 50 pounds for a fitness competition, an R&B Songstress and Sister Circle Live cohost saw stellar results. Syleena Johnson, 41, competed over the weekend in the Texas National Physique Committee (NPC Texas Cup) in Waco, Texas.
Johnson didn’t just hit the stage in an R&Baaawdy baring bikini, she actually took home THREE awards. Johnson took home 3rd place for Open, 5th place for True Novice, and 6th place for Novice. Johnson revealed that she passed on one completion, The Lee Haney Games, because she wasn’t physically ready. Instead after sticking to a strict diet and exercising with her personal trainer, she competed in The NPC Texas Cup in the Women’s Figure Category.
“This has been a longtime dream of mine. This is not something I just woke up yesterday and said I wanted to do,” she said. “I don’t want to live this life and not do all of the things that I think I can do. I just feel like we can accomplish our goals and dreams, all in this life. And so that’s what I’m doing. I’m just pursuing all of the dreams and desires and goals and wants that God puts in my belly. Being a fitness competitor is one of them. I will continue to compete hopefully with the grace of God, but the first competition, I just want to get on the stage.”
This strong WOMAN is preparing to release her 10th studio album. WOMAN, is available for pre-order now and will release on January 31st, 2020.
View this post on Instagram
I think it is just now sinking in for me. I just completed a lifelong goal and dream of mine. I truly am overjoyed and grateful to God for keeping me the entire way. Through, a bulging disc, a sprained hamstring and calf muscle, flying back and forth to Chicago recording an album, touring in and out of the country, 2 months of physical therapy and constant pain everyday, I STILL managed to get it done. God is truly the greatest…But I am not done yet. This show was really competitive, I placed 3rd, 5th, and 6th out of the 4 categories I was in. I learned a lot about my body and myself on this journey. I realized how important self care is and how quickly my body responds to certain foods. However, I didn’t do this alone. I want to thank @kdwitthemuscle: prep coach/trainer, @twixiebabes : posing coach @bikini_alchemist :suit @nbsmassage : for body care and massage therapy @myaplusmeals @adia.robinson and @chefgrady1: meal prep my hair by @iloveindique installed by @itslatoyasworld makeup by @iamkelvinmyers @gainthemomentum gym for your support and all of team inkredibles for your support daily. Thank you to @bignaioficial_ifbbpro @gofigurebrittany @shan.q.robinson @traintbfit @ifbb_pro_devolution04 @twixiebabes @shanaynorvell for being beautiful amazing black women who have been successful in this sport and the example for women like me to follow, and for all of your encouragement, help, and information throughout this entire process. Thank you to @eonenashville and @sistercircletv for being supportive of and understanding. Thank you to my workout partner and media partner and friend @shari_nycole for sacrificing so much of your time, and body in this process! For being a true friend and support base all the time all while displaying brilliance and excellence daily with your gift and thought process♥️ All of your cardio calls and endless hours in the gym to help me through! You are the real MVP!My sister @syleecia and my stylist/ executive assistant @robbinmykia for your endless hours of support and making meals and keeping me together when I didn’t know whether I was coming or going🤷🏽♀️ Lastly, my husband and children for putting up with me.♥️
Congrats Syleena—you look amazing!
