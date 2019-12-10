WOMAN: Syleena Johnson Competes In Texas National Physique Committee Cup, Takes Home Three Trophies

Syleena Johnson Competes In Texas National Physique Committee Cup

After dropping 50 pounds for a fitness competition, an R&B Songstress and Sister Circle Live cohost saw stellar results. Syleena Johnson, 41, competed over the weekend in the Texas National Physique Committee (NPC Texas Cup) in Waco, Texas.

Johnson didn’t just hit the stage in an R&Baaawdy baring bikini, she actually took home THREE awards. Johnson took home 3rd place for Open, 5th place for True Novice, and 6th place for Novice. Johnson revealed that she passed on one completion, The Lee Haney Games, because she wasn’t physically ready. Instead after sticking to a strict diet and exercising with her personal trainer, she competed in The NPC Texas Cup in the Women’s Figure Category.

“This has been a longtime dream of mine. This is not something I just woke up yesterday and said I wanted to do,” she said. “I don’t want to live this life and not do all of the things that I think I can do. I just feel like we can accomplish our goals and dreams, all in this life. And so that’s what I’m doing. I’m just pursuing all of the dreams and desires and goals and wants that God puts in my belly. Being a fitness competitor is one of them. I will continue to compete hopefully with the grace of God, but the first competition, I just want to get on the stage.”

This strong WOMAN is preparing to release her 10th studio album. WOMAN, is available for pre-order now and will release on January 31st, 2020.

Congrats Syleena—you look amazing!