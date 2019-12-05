Slimmy Syleena Johnson Drops 50 Pounds, Shares Secret To Her R&Bawwwdy

Before and after…

Syleena Johnson Drops 50 Pounds

Singer/Sister Circle host Syleena Johnson is looking fitter than ever and sharing details on her slim down. Johnson recently revealed on Instagram that she’s lost over 50 pounds. She’s not dropping weight for vanity, however, the fitness maven is preparing for a competition.

Johnson’s being coached by Coach KD (@kdwitthemuscle) and since April she’s been going hard in the gym with five days a week workouts, meal prepping, fasted cardio and weight training. Syleena’s been documenting her journey through her #From1Stage2TheNext series and highlighting milestones and even hangups.

At one point she revealed that she felt discouraged about her workouts while traveling to South Africa. Still, she pushed through.

“I have worked out 5 days a week since I have been in South Africa, it has been EXTREMELY hard to stay focused and find the proper food choices to facilitate my program. Being trained by @kdwitthemuscle through @kbstarrmuzik to stay on track has been a blessing, but this is probably the hardest thing I have had to endure all year and yet and still my stomach muscles are finally starting to peak through.”

Syleena’s since bounced back and with just weeks to go till her fitness competition, her R&B baaawdy is in tip-top shape.

Congrats and good luck Syleena!

See more from Syleena Johnson’s #From1Stage2TheNext series on the flip.