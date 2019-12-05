Slimmy Syleena Johnson Drops 50 Pounds, Shares Secret To Her R&Bawwwdy
Syleena Johnson Drops 50 Pounds
Singer/Sister Circle host Syleena Johnson is looking fitter than ever and sharing details on her slim down. Johnson recently revealed on Instagram that she’s lost over 50 pounds. She’s not dropping weight for vanity, however, the fitness maven is preparing for a competition.
Johnson’s being coached by Coach KD (@kdwitthemuscle) and since April she’s been going hard in the gym with five days a week workouts, meal prepping, fasted cardio and weight training. Syleena’s been documenting her journey through her #From1Stage2TheNext series and highlighting milestones and even hangups.
At one point she revealed that she felt discouraged about her workouts while traveling to South Africa. Still, she pushed through.
“I have worked out 5 days a week since I have been in South Africa, it has been EXTREMELY hard to stay focused and find the proper food choices to facilitate my program. Being trained by @kdwitthemuscle through @kbstarrmuzik to stay on track has been a blessing, but this is probably the hardest thing I have had to endure all year and yet and still my stomach muscles are finally starting to peak through.”
Syleena’s since bounced back and with just weeks to go till her fitness competition, her R&B baaawdy is in tip-top shape.
Congrats and good luck Syleena!
See more from Syleena Johnson’s #From1Stage2TheNext series on the flip.
“#From1Stage2TheNext: MeetTheTrainer
You’ve seen Coach KD, but do you really know him? In this episode, Syleena sits down for an in-depth interview with the man tasked with taking her body to its highest level of fitness and preparing her for her first fitness competition. The two discuss how Coach KD got his start as a fitness competitor, trainer and prep coach, along with how the dynamic duo will continue to tackle Syleena’s fitness goals head on. Also, Coach KD breaks down how you can best prepare to meet your fitness goals!”
“#From1Stage2TheNext: No Dream Is Achieved Alone
On this #WomanWednesday we see why having a workout partner is an essential part of Syleena’s fitness journey. Here’s a glimpse into some of her workout sessions with her friend, Soror and longtime workout partner, Sharí Nycole. Watch as Sharí breaks down their unique bond and how Syleena’s quest to compete in her first fitness competition is a big inspiration. .
Syleena’s been taking posing classes for her competition.
“#From1Stage2TheNext: Strike A Pose
On this “Woman Wednesday,” Syleena gives us a front row seat to her first two posing sessions with her pose coach Ashley Sparks. As her body changes from week to week, and sometimes day to day, Syleena must fight through the physical discomfort of posing while continuing to recover from a herniated disk. With 7 weeks to go until her fitness competition, the pressure and posing is in full effect!
On this “Woman Wednesday,” Syleena gives us a front row seat to her first two posing sessions with her pose coach Ashley Sparks. As her body changes from week to week, and sometimes day to day, Syleena must fight through the physical discomfort of posing while continuing to recover from a herniated disk. With 7 weeks to go until her fitness competition, the pressure and posing is in full effect! Executive Producers: @syleenajohnson & @shari_nycole Co-Executive Producer: @syleecia Producer: @cordellcapone Editor: @shari_nycole Videography: @jordanviision & @shari_nycole Director of Photography: @jordanviision Featuring: @twixiebabes #From1Stage2TheNext #SelfCare #Woman #WomanWednesday #WeightLoss #HowBadDoYouWantIt #TeamFit #GymRat #Eagle #ZetasHaveHeart @syleecia @kdwitthemuscle @sistercircletv @tvone @mycleotv @owntv @bet @eonenashville @officialzeta1920 @nike
*Disclaimer: During filming for this episode, I forgot to acknowledge the efforts of my personal assistant and stylist @robbinmykia . She has had a heavy hand in my meal prep, scheduling and wardrobe needs, while also providing unwavering moral support throughout this grueling process.
On this "Woman Wednesday," I have an intimate conversation with my followers, fans, friends and fellow fitness enthusiasts about where I am on my fitness journey and where I'm headed. I also share some exciting news about my upcoming album: Woman. With 6 weeks to go until I hit the stage for my first fitness competition, extreme focus is the method and mission!
