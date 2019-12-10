Empathy In E-Sharp: Tearful Michelle Williams Reveals Her Recent Struggles On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

Internet Reacts To Michelle Williams On ‘The Masked Singer’

Michelle Williams drew empathy out of a typically cold-hearted social media world where jokes are valued more than genuine compassion.

The Destiny’s Child member recently performed on The Masked Singer and after revealing her face Michelle revealed her professional and personal struggles over the last year.

Peep what she had to say in the video below.

Reactions to the video were encouraging and emotional.

Man I legit teared up for Michelle Williams , I felt like this was her type of therapy and what better way to showcase that you can sing than to do it with a mask . #TheMaskedSinger — Totdollaz 🦄 (@HiqhOffMyAllure) December 5, 2019

#TheMaskedSinger I did not think that was Michelle Williams! I just knew I knew her voice! And bless her heart. She is a multiplatinum multi award winning singer and to still have such self doubt about her talent. Just …. she touched my heart. OMG… I just wanna hug her. pic.twitter.com/gfUaVc2NNr — Is Your Activism Inclusive? (@2speak_easy) December 5, 2019

It really hurt my heart to hear Michelle Williams talk about how insecure she is about her voice on the Masked Singer. Sis really had me shook up. pic.twitter.com/8FV5DFmJE2 — 🧘🏾‍♂️ (@AudacityofYoyo) December 6, 2019

A well-behaved internet? There must be a snowball fight happening in Hell.