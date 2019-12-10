Empathy In E-Sharp: Tearful Michelle Williams Reveals Her Recent Struggles On ‘The Masked Singer’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Internet Reacts To Michelle Williams On ‘The Masked Singer’

Michelle Williams drew empathy out of a typically cold-hearted social media world where jokes are valued more than genuine compassion.

The Destiny’s Child member recently performed on The Masked Singer and after revealing her face Michelle revealed her professional and personal struggles over the last year.

Peep what she had to say in the video below.

Reactions to the video were encouraging and emotional.

A well-behaved internet? There must be a snowball fight happening in Hell.

