Jesus Take The Wheel: Houston Rapper Accused Of Sex Trafficking 12 Women & Girls

Houston Rapper Accused Of Sex Trafficking

As more and more stories are being reported about alleged sex trafficking, a particularly frightening one is coming out of Texas. Police recently arrested a Houston rapper who was accused of trafficking a number of women and teens.

KKRTV reports that Aryion Jackson, 21, is charged with aggravated promotion of prostitution after allegedly housing up to 12 women and girls in a northeast Houston home.

He’s accused of forcing the women to sell their bodies and perform sex acts for anywhere from $100 to $300—OR ELSE. One of the alleged victims told police that if she and the other women didn’t bring home at least $1,000 they would face consequences.

One of the girls trafficked was allegedly as young as 14 years old.

Jackson has a lengthy criminal record. He was arrested on an unrelated charge in Jefferson County. In addition to the prostitution charge, Jackson is facing Trafficking of Persons, Compelling Prostitution and Sexual Assault of Child charges.

This is so sad, please be careful ladies!