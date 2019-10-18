In WTF News: Guess Which #LHHATL Star Was Just Popped For Allegedly SEX TRAFFICKING Teenage Girls!

“Love And Hip Hop” Star Arrested For Alleged Teen Trafficking

Where is Mona Scott Young??? One of her employees, Sas from on VH1’s “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” has just been arrested for allegedly trying to pimp two teenage girls.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Lyndon “Sas” Smith, 26 and his alleged accomplice, James Ruffin, 27, were planning on traveling out of Georgia to pimp the two teens out, police said. The suspects were taken to DeKalb County Jail on charges of criminal attempt to traffic persons for sexual servitude and criminal attempt to pimp a person less than 18 years of age.

The specific ages of the teen girls were not released.

“Sas” is the brother to Scrapp DeLeon on the show and son to Karen King. He is also supposed to be a rapper — a member of the hip-hop group Da Razkalz CrU. In July 2016, Sas was shot in the back of the head and recovered without serious injuries.

