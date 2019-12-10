For Your Viewing Pleasure: Summer Walker Performs “Playing Games” On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Summer Walker Makes Her Debut On The Tonight Show
Summer Walker stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night for a special performance, marking her first time ever at the program. The R&B songstress performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! almost a year ago, so this isn’t her first foray into the late night world, but it’s still a huge milestone nonetheless.
The Over It singer rocked a blazer and short hair as she gave the Tonight Show audience a live rendition of her hit, “Playing Games.” Check out the video down below to see the performance for yourself:
