New Music: SmokePurpp Drops Visuals For Single “Audi 2”

SmokePurpp Releases Video For Single “Audi 2”

After the successful drop of his debut album, Smokepurpp is back with one of the hottest singles from follow up album Deadstar 2. “Audi 2” is followed by two new tracks “Stevie” and “Dirty Dirty” featuring Lil Skies. Deadstar 2 drops everywhere THIS Friday December 13! Check out the “Audi 2” video and let us know what ya think! Bop or nah?