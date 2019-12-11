Round Two: J. Cole Announces A Date For The Second Annual Dreamville Festival

The Second Annual Dreamville Festival Gets A 2020 Date

Dreamville Festival is making its way back to North Carolina for the second year in a row.

On Tuesday, J. Cole announced that the next installment of the festival will be going down on April 4th, 2020. The whole thing goes down once again at Dorothea Dix Park and as always, Cole himself will be the one hand-picking the lineup of talent set to perform for the weekend. The acts are expected to be announced sometime early next year.

“On behalf of the Dreamville team, we couldn’t be more proud to announce the festival’s return to Raleigh and the beautiful state of North Carolina,” Ibrahim “IB” Hamad, President of Dreamville Records and Cole’s manager, said in a statement. “Being able to experience firsthand the positive and substantial impact that this festival made in the local community was a humbling experience and something I hope we can continue to build upon for years to come.”

Along with the announcement of the festival was news that tickets will be going on sale Wednesday at noon over at dreamvillefest.com.

2020 is about to be legendary. 🙏🏾🙌🏾 Tickets on sale tomorrow at 12pm EST at https://t.co/rV4zQL6onI pic.twitter.com/E2YJ9JFnNI — Dreamville Fest (@Dreamvillefest) December 10, 2019

At last year’s inaugural Dreamville Festival, the park saw more than 40,000 attendees and featured performances from the likes of 21 Savage, Nelly, SZA and more. In 2020, a portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be given to the Dreamville Foundation and the Dorothea Dix Park Conservancy program.

Next year’s festival is sure to be one for the books following the release of Dreamville’s Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation project, which dropped back in July.