Inevitable Idiocy: Trump Campaign Tweets Ill-Conceived Thanos Meme, Thanos Creator Sends Him To Soul Stone In Response

Trump Campaign’s Misused Thanos Tweet Gets Response From Creator

If you saw Thanos trending yesterday it wasn’t because Marvel had resurrected him from the pile of Swisher Sweet dust that we last saw him is in Avengers Endgame.

No, it was because the President of 53% of white women, Donald Trump, used the Mad Titan as inspiration for a viral troll gone terribly awry.

House Democrats can push their sham impeachment all they want. President Trump's re-election is 𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. pic.twitter.com/O7o02S26nS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 10, 2019

While someone in the “Trump War Room” thought it cute to portray Trump as a finger-snapping Thanos aiming to wipe impeaching Democrats from the universe, they did what so many of Trump’s die-hard defenders do, they left out an important detail.

Y’all must have gotten a bootleg copy where you didn’t get to see how this ended. https://t.co/MH4Y4rcvU9 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 10, 2019

Thing is, spoiler already if somehow you are literally the only person on EARTH who hasn’t seen this movie, Thanos dies approximately 90 SECONDS after this scene. We should all be so lucky.

Leave it to Donald J. Trump and his menagerie of misfit toys to compare the President to a genocidal maniac who wants everyone dead and leave out the fact that his plan is foiled by a person of color (Hulk), women (A-Force), and another rich white man (Iron Man).

The Hollywood Reporter was astute enough to ask Thanos’ creator, Jim Starlin, how he felt about Trump using the character he brought to life in 1973 in his campaign. Here’s what he said:

“After my initial feeling of being violated, seeing that pompous fool using my creation to stroke his infantile ego, it finally struck me that the leader of my country and the free world actually enjoys comparing himself to a mass murderer,” Starlin said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “How sick is that? These are sad and strange times we are going through. Fortunately, all things, even national nightmares, eventually come to an end.”

Donald Trump IS Amerikkka’s a$$.