New Music: NLE Choppa Drops Newest Banger “Famous Hoes”

NLE Choppa Drops Newest Banger “Famous Hoes”

If you haven’t heard of NLE Choppa yet, let us put you on some game! Following the 17 year old rapper’s success of breakout hit “Shotta Flow”, he’s back with a street bop “Famous Hoes”. With over 330 million YouTube views, the Memphis bred artist is high on the come up! Dropping true-to-life visuals for the track, Choppa is solidifying his place in the rap game. Check out the video above and let us know what ya think!