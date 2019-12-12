For The Mature Folks: Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Reviving On Facebook Watch

Steve Harvey’s Show Gets A New Home At Facebook Watch

Good news for Marjorie Harvey’s hubby Steve Harvey, his talk show is coming back! According to Variety, the new show, titled “Steve on Watch,” is set to premiere on January 6.

“Steve On Watch” has already gone into production with a few episodes already filmed in Atlanta between Dec. 3 and Dec. 6 at the Tyler Perry Studios. according to the report. Steve sounds excited to be back in front of his audience in his official statement about it.

“Reaching my audience anywhere and everywhere they are has always been the goal, viewers are the most energetic, engaged community, and so are my amazing fans. Getting all those people to directly engage on a platform like this is the perfect evolution of the show.”

It helps that Steve has a HUGE facebook following already. Per stats supplied by Facebook and Harvey’s company, his page received 2.2 billion views between September 2018 and August 2019, and 64 million engagements, while 35 videos earned more than 10 million views. In April 2019, Harvey’s Facebook page was the No. 6 most-viewed U.S. entertainment page, per Tubular.

Interesting! Facebook seems like a great platform for Steve. “Red Table Talk” featuring The Smith family is also on the platform and successful. Will you be giving Steve a chance?