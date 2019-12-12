Charmaine From Black Ink On Headline Heat
It’s been a roller coaster of a year Black Ink Crew: Chicago cast member Charmaine. Shortly after losing her mom Glenda back in October, the tattoo connoisseur announced that she was expecting her first child in March 2020. On top of that, she and fiance Nick Bey recently announced that not only are they still together and happily in love — they secretly tied the knot the knot sometime this year.
All the ups and downs in Charmaine’s like on and off screen has certainly caused her to make headlines. Fortunately for us, she stopped by to clear up some of the wildest, most vicious headlines that Bossip has written about her. And if you’ve seen Charmaine in action, you know she does not bite her tongue.
The Second City Ink owner opened up about everything from being fired and squashing beef with Ryan, to the real reason why she quit Twitter. Check out the video above to see what else Charmaine had to say, and catch season 6 of Black Ink Crew Chicago every Wednesday on VH1.
