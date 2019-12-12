Charmaine From Black Ink On Headline Heat

All the ups and downs in Charmaine’s like on and off screen has certainly caused her to make headlines. Fortunately for us, she stopped by to clear up some of the wildest, most vicious headlines that Bossip has written about her. And if you’ve seen Charmaine in action, you know she does not bite her tongue.

The Second City Ink owner opened up about everything from being fired and squashing beef with Ryan, to the real reason why she quit Twitter. Check out the video above to see what else Charmaine had to say, and catch season 6 of Black Ink Crew Chicago every Wednesday on VH1.