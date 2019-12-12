Pure Comedy: Dwayne Johnson & Kevin Hart Have A Very British Christmas [Video]

Dwayne Johnson And Kevin Hart Are Subjected To A Very British Christmas

Jumanji: The Next Level stars Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart joined BBC Radio One this holiday season, where they were subjected to a very British Christmas. These two take part in traditional crackers, reading corny jokes, visiting Santa Clause, and talking about how good (or not good) they’ve both been in 2019.

The real question is: have they been naughty or nice this year? Peep the video down below to see the pure comedy for yourself.