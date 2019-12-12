Kevin Hart Makes First Late Night Appearance Since Car Accident On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ (Video)

Kevin Hart Makes First Late-Night Appearance After Car Accident On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Kevin Hart is back in full force heading into 2020. Which is amazing, since we all didn’t know what the future held after his car accident in Calabasas earlier this summer. A few weeks off the radar doing rehabilitation out the spotlight and it seems Kevin is good to go. With less than two weeks left in the year, most people are getting ready to celebrate Christmas and head into 2020. Kevin, however, is in the midst of dropping several projects. Later this month he will release a new Netflix project “Don’t F*ck This Up”, he’s also finishing off season three of “Cold As Balls” and co-starring in the Jumanji sequel which releases this weekend. Not to mention his Heartbeat productions projects coming straight to us.

While Kevin hasn’t stood in the line of fire of direct questions surrounding his accident it’s almost unavoidable when promoting a movie. Last night he kicked into the promo cycle stopping by Jimmy Kimmel Live. While on the late-night show Kevin opened up about his recovery process from the accident. Then surprisingly he talked about many other transportation-related accidents. Kevin even reflected on his 40th birthday and stated that the night was the best and also the worst night of his life. Of course, he talked about Jumanji releasing this weekend and his highly-viral relationships with his co-star/best friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his other good friend Will Ferrell. Plus he dished on the details from his Footprint Ceremony at the Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Safe to say Kevin is 100% back to work and ready for 2020.

You can watch the full interview from Jimmy Kimmel below.