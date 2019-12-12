Lipping My A$$ Off: Kendall Jenner Mocks Sister Kylie Jenner’s Super-Enhanced Soup Coolers [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Kendall Jenner Mocks Kylie Jenner’s Lips
Everything is jokes in the Kardashian-Jenner family and nobody is off-limits.
Kendall Jenner thought it absolutely hilarious to mock the size of her formerly-lipless sister’s new luscious labios.
Kylie has talked about how self-conscious she was about her impossibly-thin mouth so it’s doubly hilarious that Kendall is Ray Charles to her sister’s pain in favor of some giggles.
Peep the video below.
This is a mean a$$ family, but don’t front. You laughed.
