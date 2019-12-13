Buttascotch Bops: Rotimi Drops ‘The Beauty Of Becoming’ EP

Rotimi Drops “The Beauty Of Becoming” EP

Everyone’s favorite Nigerian Buttascotch is back with new music. Rotimi is closing out the year releasing his latest EP, The Beauty of Becoming. The EP is the followup to Rotimi’s summer EP Walk With Me that peaked at #1 on the iTunes R&B charts and landed him a position as Youtube Music’s “Artist on the Rise.”

The new project features appearances by Akon on the ”Love Riddim” remix as well as Wale on the track “In My Bed” and Afro B on “Mega Love.” The seven-song project is the second release under EMPIRE and keeps in line with Rotimi’s unique international R&B/Pop inspired sound keeping listeners engaged from beginning to end.

“I wanted to keep the momentum going. Fans loved the last project and supported it so much that I wanted to give them something back in return and gift them with even more feel good music to end the year off right,” said Rotimi about the project.

Tracklisting

In My Bed ft. Wale Fall Back Way Gone Mega Love ft. Afro B All Night Next To Your Love Love Riddim Remix ft. Akon

Stream The Beauty of Becoming

Instagram: @rotimi

Twitter: @rotimi

Youtube