Fiancée Fixer Upper: Sabrina Parr Talks Helping Lamar Odom And Son Squash Beef Before Wedding

Sabrina Parr Helping Lamar Odom & Son Mend Relationship Before Wedding

Lamar Odom’s fiancee is in no rush to walk down the aisle until he makes peace with one of his kids. Lamar Odon Jr., 17, expressed disappointment in his dad for getting engaged in just a few months after meeting Sabrina Parr, leaving a now-deleted comment with disgust under their engagement photo.

According to Hollywood Life, Parr says she’s reaching out to LJ and gives her side of the situation.

“Well, I mean, to be honest, I kind of felt both sides. I really understood where his son was coming from, and I really understood why Lamar didn’t tell him. Lamar didn’t tell anybody. He really wanted this to be a very intimate moment between the two of us, because I was totally shocked. I didn’t know it was happening.”

Sabrina, who is a life coach, gave LJ a bit of advice in regards to warming up to his father.