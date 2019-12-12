No Hanky Panky: Lamar Odom & Fiancée Sabrina Parr Abstaining From Premarital Sex Because Of THIS

Lamar Odom & Fiancee Waiting Until Marriage For Sex

Sabrina Parr is being super patient and discipline with famous fiancee Lamar Odom who has been open about his struggles with addiction. Apparently, Odom has been totally clean from drugs, porn, and sex with Parr’s support. Odom’s wife-to-be recently revealed in an interview with Hollywood Life why the couple plans to practice abstinence to strengthen Lamar during this recovery process.

“This is the first time in Lamar’s entire life that he has been clean of drugs, marijuana, porn addiction, sex addiction. Him and I don’t even have sex, believe that or not.

Parr tells Hollywood Life that it was from the suggestion of their pastor that she and Lamar are practicing abstinence and Lamar loved the idea.

Once Lamar got saved, he developed a relationship with a pastor and there’s a lot of things he just wants to grow, areas he wants to grow in, and things he wants to improve on as a man. And as a man, the pastor suggested to him, it’s not Godly if Christians like to have sex before marriage. And obviously, he’s already had sex, so he couldn’t cut that out, but he said, ‘A great sacrifice to God would be to withhold from sex until you guys got married.’ And so, I think he really respects the pastor’s opinion and his voice. I also explained to Lamar how it honors your woman when you don’t touch her, and when you wait, and God repays you for that, and so, I wasn’t going to force him either way because it’s his own relationship with God and I don’t want… He’s very new in being saved, so I didn’t want him to develop opinions based on what I am doing or am not doing.”

Sounds positive!

So far Lamar and Sabrina have not posted a wedding date.