House To Vote On Articles Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Donald Trump will likely be impeached by the House of Representatives today making him the third president in American history to ever be officially impeached.

There have been weeks of proceedings and over 17 hours of debate yesterday that has brought us to this point. The House of Representatives is prepared to recommend to the Senate that 53% of white women’s president be removed from office for abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

The whole thing will take place on the house floor and you can watch the whole thing right here on BOSSIP in live stream video below.

On one hand, being an impeached president will incense Donald Trump and draw a mark on his presidency which makes us happy, but the reality is that Republicans will never vote to remove him from office. They’re dedicated to licking Donald’s boots to the bitter end.

See ya at the voting booth in 2020.