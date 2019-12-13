Surprise! Arin Ray Blesses Fans With A Brand New EP
- By Bossip Staff
Arin Ray Drops Surprise EP Phases II
Have you had a chance to check out Arin Ray’s new EP, Phases II, yet? It’s the second installation of the Cincinnati, OH singer-songwriter’s Phases series with some of our fave tracks, including “Change” with Kehlani, “A Seat” and “The Get Down.” We sphere for this new assortment of soulful jams from one of Interscope’s hottest acts on the come up. Give it a listen here, and let us know what ya think!
