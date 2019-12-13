New Music: SmokePurpp Drops DeadStar 2 Featuring Fresh Banger “What I Please”

SmokePurpp Drops “What I Please” Feat. Denzel Curry

Deadstar 2, executive produced by Mike Dean, is the highly anticipated followup to Smoke Purpp’s 2017 debut album. The new project has gems sprinkled all throughout the track listing, garnishing features from Denzel Curry “What Is That” Lil Skies, Trippie Redd, Ty Dolla $ign, and Moneybagg Yo. Check out the latest single’s video above, listen to the album here, and let us know what ya think!