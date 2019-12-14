STOOPID: After Fully Cooperating With Federal Prosecutors, Tekashi 6ix9ine Possibly Still Facing 37 Years In Prison

Even With Full Cooperation, Tekashi 6ix9ine May Still Be Facing Heavy Time

According to Page Six, with the hopes of getting time served for full cooperation during his federal case, it looks like Tekashi may STILL be looking at at least 37 years in the slammer.

Prosecutors indicated they plan to dismiss a firearms count against 6ix9ine next week, but that only shaves ten years off his possible sentence. He faced a mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison under his February 2019 guilty plea to racketeering conspiracy and other charges before his cooperation against various members of the Nine Trey Gansgta Bloods.

This move opened the door for the judge to impose a sentence below the guidelines range, simply meaning Tekashi could get as little as time served. But thats to the judges discretion and he could very well slap him with the full minimum if he sees fit.

6ix9ine is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18.