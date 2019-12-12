One Last Plea: Tekashi 6ix9ine Pens Later To Judge Saying He Felt Stuck With Treyway

Tekashi 6ix9ine Pens Later To Judge Saying He Felt Stuck With Treyway

On December 18th Tekashi 6ix9ine and his year-long story with Federal agents will come to an end. After taking the stand and pointing the finger at his former Treyway associates and connecting the dots for the feds he has been spending the last month and a half wondering what the outcome will be. While in jail he secured a $10 million dollar deal with his former record label 10k projects which the CEO says isn’t a second change but an opportunity. While the date approaches prosecutors and federal agents have already expressed their pleasure with his testimony and asked the judge for a lighter sentence.

While things are definitely looking in his favor, Tekashi wanted to make one last plea for his freedom. According to PageSix, he penned a heartfelt letter straight to the judge.

“I find it difficult to find the right words to express what my life has been like for the last year,” he wrote in the letter. “It honestly feels like my world is crashing down. There is no excuse, no justification and no apology good enough in this world to explain my crimes … I wake up every morning asking myself was it worth it? I know that my life will never be the same but hopefully this change will be for the better because beyond all of this, I still consider myself a role model to millions of people as an artist, a celebrity, and as a human being.”

The rest of the letter pretty much says, “Yes my life is an example for other artists and people involved in bad stuff but it doesn’t have to end with me in jail for a long amount of time.”

Of course, that’s not exactly what was said but we all know what his point was, you can read it for yourself here. Stay tuned as this time next week we will see how the letters from Tekashi and prosecutors helped with his outcome in front of Judge Paul Engelmayer.