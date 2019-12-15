BIG DUMMY: Wells Fargo Employee Busted After Flexing $88K He Allegedly Stole From Bank Vault

Charlotte Man Busted After Flexing $88K He Stole From His Banking Job

According to the Charlotte Observer, a Charlotte man is sitting behind bars after stealing more than $88,000 in deposits from Wells Fargo customers, then rigging the books in an attempt to hide the cash.

Arlando Henderson is facing more than 30 counts of financial institution fraud, theft and embezzlement, and money laundering, among other charges after authorities say he finessed a Wells Fargo branch where he worked.

The sad thing is Henderson may have gotten away with it all if it wasn’t for him snitching on himself all over social media posting regular pics flashing stacks of money and posted up on the gram in a white Mercedes-Benz that he drove off the lot at a Northlake dealership after putting down $20,000 in all $100 bills.

This tipped off authorities where they did some digging and were able to trace back the 18+ withdrawals he made from the cash vault at the Wells Fargo.

“Henderson was employed by a financial institution in Charlotte, and had access to the cash vault,” the Justice Department (DOJ) said. “The indictment alleges that on at least 18 occasions in 2019, Henderson stole cash from deposits made by bank customers from the bank vault, and used the money to pay for personal expenses and to make a large cash down payment on a luxury vehicle.”