Fraudulent F-Boy Who Scammed Woman Out Of $80K In A Week Sentenced To 7 Years

Man Who Scammed Woman Out Of $80K In A Week Sentenced To 7 Years

The man who managed to swindle $80,000 out a woman in a single week will get time behind bars. As previously reported John Martin Hill posed as a Match.com millionaire and managed to squeeze out of a woman by telling her they’d be buying a house together.

Now a judge says he’s bought his way into jail for SEVEN years.

Hill, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking and one count of perjury, Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Dan Mayfield confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He will also have 13 years of probation. Hill will also have to pay $83,500 in restitution to his victim and sign over a white BMW that he allegedly purchased with the money he took from her.

Police think Hill could be a suspect in at least eight other fraud cases.

This case is very similar to that of the so-called “Tinder swindler.” Israeli playboy Shimon Hayut allegedly finessed women across the globe out of MILLIONS to fund his counterfeit lifestyle after matching with them on Tinder.

The 28-year old, who falsely claimed to be the son of a multi-millionaire would take women on private jets and expensive dates using the funds he swindled from other women. At one point he even maxed out a victim’s credit card for $98,000.

Ladies—be careful on these apps and watch out for the scammers.