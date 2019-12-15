Watch The Reunion: Jay-Z & Kanye West Reconcile At Diddy’s 50th Birthday Bash

Diddy’s 50th Birthday Party Brings Kanye And Jay-Z Back Together

Well…this is huge.

On Saturday night, Diddy celebrated his 50th birthday with an extravagant party. Of course, no event of Diddy’s would be complete without an insane guest list–and this year, some of the people in attendance just might overshadow the birthday boy.

After years of turmoil, it looks like Kanye West and Jay-Z are finally back together. A photo op including a group picture of Diddy, Pharell, Ye, and Hov had everyone talking once it surfaced online, with the four musicians standing shoulder to shoulder in front of a bunch of flashing lights.

It’s not too often you see 4 hip-hop legends standing in for a picture like this, but obviously, this video is even more shocking because of what’s been going on between Kanye and Jay over the past couple of years.

While this video doesn’t quite give us a good look at whether or not these two are actually cool (since they aren’t even standing next to one another) it does look like things are all good between Ye and Hov. More footage caught by attendees at the party shows the collaborators talking to one another and sharing a laugh–but unfortunately, we can’t hear whatever it is they’re talking about.

Though this is the first time they’ve been seen together in public since before 2016 when Kanye ranted on stage about their children not playing together, who knows if this is the first time they’ve spoken privately–or if this is anything more than two entertainers being cordial at a party.

Regardless, it’s nice to see these two in the same room again since they have so much history together.