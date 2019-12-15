Here’s What Happened When Cardi Gave Offset $500,000 Bodak Bucks For His Birthday

Cardi gave offset $500k as his birthday present….. Wow! pic.twitter.com/Yyun1AJG8H — __JL (@jiwor_reigns) December 14, 2019

Cardi Gifts Offset $500,000 & Blows Up Twitter

Some wise person once said ‘money can’t buy happiness’ and we’re here to tell you that’s a damn lie. No, seriously, IT IS and certainly doesn’t apply to Offset who was GEEKED when his wife Cardi gifted him $500,000 for his birthday in a next-level rich bish flex that sparked hilarious hysteria across Twitter.

Offset’s a lucky guy man 🥺@iamcardib swear you’re my great great aunt or sumn??? 🤪🥰 Spoil me Aunty Cardi 🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/7Bs15VGU3E — $$$ (@savagesaff) December 14, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Cardi’s birthday splurge on the flip.