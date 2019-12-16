Say What? Miami Heat’s Dion Walters Suspended For Calling In Sick Then Posting Pic On A Boat

Miami Heat’s Dion Walters Suspended For Calling In Sick Then Posting Pic On A Boat

Sometimes we all just have to take a personal day from work and just regenerate our mental capacity for the job, there’s nothing wrong when that happens. However, must of us stay lowkey and don’t flaunt what we’re doing and leave any trace of the finesse. You would think when you’re in a sports organization you simply wouldn’t even leave the house at this, mainly due to anyone in the city possibly noticing you and blowing your cover. I guess Dion Walters from the Miami Heat didn’t care because he clearly ratted himself out according to a report from the Miami Herald.

The ongoing six-game suspension, which runs through Dec. 23, was – as fivereasonssports first reported – partly the byproduct of Waiters posting Instagram pictures of himself on a boat during a period last week when he told the team he was unable to practice or play because of an illness. A source on Sunday confirmed to The Miami Herald that the boat incident was a factor in this latest suspension but not the only one. There have been more than a half dozen team violations by Waiters this season, including complaining on the bench during the preseason finale, refusing to do a required weigh-in and several inappropriate posts on social media.

Calling into work after a half dozen violations, when you’re already on the chopping block might just be some of the most flagrant “I hate this job behavior.” Let’s not forget the season just started and he’s already halfway to a dozen violations. Let’s also not forget his first highly publicized violations were for being high as a kite.

Sources say the Heat want to trade Waiters but they do not want a buyout. They are essentially trying to make him quit and he’s trying to make them buy him out in a good ole fashion tug of war.

SPOILER ALERT; the corporation always wins.