Chronic Detriment To The Team: Miami Heat Baller Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games For Getting Faded Off Weed Gummies

Dion Waiters Suspended 10 Games For Taking THC Gummies

Dion Waiters was litter than lit on the Miami Heat team plane Thursday night after the team played against the Phoenix Suns. Waiters did not play in the game because of a stomach illness he was suffering from. According to ESPN, he took a THC-infused gummy snack to ease the pain.

Waiters subsequently had was is being described as a “panic attack” as a result of being higher than giraffe a$$.

The Heat released the following statement:

“We are very disappointed in Dion’s actions this season that include the very scary situation on Thursday night, and grateful that the outcome wasn’t worse,” the Heat said in a statement. “There have been a number of instances this season in which Dion has engaged in conduct detrimental to the team. … We are proud of how our players have started the season. We expect all of our players, including Dion, to conduct themselves in accordance with the highest standards, and to show professionalism and respect for their teammates, the team, the fans and the NBA community.”

This suspension will cost Dion $1.2 million as he had a clause in his contract for a games-played bonus if he reached 70, but the team had already suspended him for the season opener.